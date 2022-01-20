New World Van Lines Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit with No Exceptions Found

New World Van Lines, a Women’s Business Enterprise, recently received their completed SOC 2 Type II audit report with zero exceptions found, on Dec 27, 2021.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New World Van Lines, a Women’s Business Enterprise, recently received their completed AICPA SOC 2 Type II audit report with zero exceptions found, on December 27, 2021. As a growing standard for companies of all industries, a SOC 2 Type II audit is intended to evaluate the description of the system, the suitability of the design, and operating effectiveness of controls.

The enterprise began their active 4-month audit period in May 2021, in which the company’s data security, privacy, availability, standards for communication and integrity, and confidentiality controls were thoroughly assessed.

An AICPA Soc 2 Type II audit provides validation to the organization and its users that the organization’s service commitments and its internal controls are accurately represented by the organization.

“As our first core value, safety is of the upmost importance to our company,” said Justin Walsh, Chief Innovation Officer at New World Van Lines. “Safety does not only apply to physical aspects of a move, but also to the security of our systems, the protection of our customer’s data, and the dependability of our processes and systems. The successful completion of the SOC 2 audit serves as confirmation to our employees, our clients, and our transferees that we are operating in a secure and dependable way.”

The extensive report provided by the auditors confirmed New World’s effective management of system controls throughout their operations. Without any exceptions found, New World’s customers can rest assured privacy and data protection will remain as a top priority of the company throughout the entirety of their move.

In addition to the completion of the SOC 2 Type II report, New World’s passion for excellence can be seen through its many memberships to industry-leading organizations such as the American Trucking Association, American Trucking Association Moving and Storage Conference, and the Worldwide ERC.

New World International which serves as the international arm of New World Van Lines, also embraces its commitment to excellence through its distinguished memberships to Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT), Fédération Internationale des Déménageurs Internationaux (FIDI/FAIM), International Association of Movers (IAM), Latin American & Caribbean International Movers Association (LACMA), OSA, and is a Harmony Relocation Partner.

New World Van Lines plans to have its controls undergo a SOC 2 Type II audit each year.

About New World Van Lines

New World Van Lines, a Chicago-based Women’s Business Enterprise certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), owns and operates 15 domestic service centers, more than 500 pieces of transportation equipment, and over 450,000 square feet of storage capacity. New World’s professionally trained crews are well-versed in handling clients’ belongings with respect, and strive to provide service delivery that is exceptional, consistent, and repeatable.

