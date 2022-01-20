State disciplines health care providers-R22-1

For immediate release: January 20, 2022 (22-010)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Cowlitz County

In December 2021 the secretary of health charged certified medical assistant Michelle Nicole Luton (CM.60442747) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly practicing with an expired license.

Kitsap County

In December 2021 the secretary of health charged substance use disorder professional trainee Douglas Paul Brown (CO60956432) with professional misconduct. Brown allegedly misused controlled substances.

Pierce County

In December 2021 the secretary of health granted a substance use disorder professional trainee license to Duane E. Serrano (CO61200074) and placed him on probation for two years in an agreement that requires Serrano to have professional supervision of his practice. Between 2001 and 2021, Serrano was convicted of multiple gross misdemeanors and felonies, including assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In September 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Kasandra A. Oliver (VA60408886) with unprofessional conduct. Oliver allegedly diverted controlled substances between May 2020 and November 2020 from the pharmacy where she worked.

Snohomish County

In December 2021 the secretary of health granted agency affiliated counselor David Jie Yao (CG61220461) a license and placed him on probation for three years in an agreement that requires Yao to have professional supervision of his practice. Yao was convicted of attempted arson and theft in King County Superior Court in 2017.

In December 2021 the secretary of health granted Melissa Michele Morato (CO61214960) a substance use disorder professional trainee license and placed her on probation for two years, in an agreement that requires Morato to have professional supervision of her practice. Between 2019 and 2021 Morato was convicted of multiple gross misdemeanors, including driving under the influence and assault.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)