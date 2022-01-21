Submit Release
Webinar: IT Security Top Trends in 2022

Your chance to get ahead of this year’s most important IT security concerns

2022 could be the worst yet for hackers and people that think they don't need a MSP will be at the top of the list for a big hack.”
— Bill Whelden
SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Whelden, owner of Rx-IT (one of the very few MSP's that offer a guarantee with their service) and IT security expert Andrew Sharicz will give you insight into the top trends in 2022 that you should know about to start the year out right on January 27th at 1pm. They will cover topics like new technologies, IoT devices, how cybercriminals are evolving, what hackers can do to your company or personal data on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram. Tune in for your chance to get ahead of this year’s most important security concerns!

Effective leaders know that their organization's capabilities are important, but they also have to make sure those resources match up with what is going on in today’s digital economy. The right IT services will help you assess where your business can excel and which areas need more attention from management.

The post-pandemic workplace continues to shift and requires collaboration between remote workers, office staff members who are located in different places. Digital transformation has accelerated across every organization; CIOs must maneuver so that they can keep pace with these changes while also maintaining customer expectations for quality services delivered at any time of day or night. As technology advances rapidly - particularly when it comes down to mobile solutions which facilitate face-to-face contact even more than before--IT needs improved maturity within key capabilities such as cloud infrastructure engineering/planning & application delivery.

Topics covered will be; Current trends in IT security, IT frustrations and the Poll Results for Frustrations with IT Security Companies.

Questions answered will be;  What are the most common "threats" we saw trending last year into 2022? What are we doing for customers to help protect them from these threats?

Discussion on Automation: We are getting more requests for help with automation this year, what do you make of that?
What are we doing to help our customers that are trying to automate?

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Jan 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Top IT Trends for 2022

Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KvNnwhyaTPCBInU5kjImaA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

