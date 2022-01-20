New Hampshire Candidates Sought for New England Fishery Management Council

CONTACT: Cheri Patterson (603) 868-1095 Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095 January 20, 2022

Durham, NH – The State of New Hampshire has been notified by the National Marine Fisheries Service of a vacancy for New Hampshire’s obligatory seat on the New England Fishery Management Council (NEFMC). New Hampshire’s seat is currently held by Mark Godfroy who is completing his second term as a Council member. NEFMC is one of eight regional councils in the United States established by federal regulation in 1976. NEFMC is charged with conserving and managing fishery resources from 3 to 200 miles off the shorelines of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

To assist in filling this vacancy, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division will host a candidates’ interview night on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH. Potential candidates should be prepared to present their qualifications at this session. Interested applicants should contact Cheri Patterson, Chief of Marine Fisheries at (603) 868-1095.

Candidates will be interviewed by the Advisory Committee on Marine Fisheries and representatives of the New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen Association and Coastal Conservation Association–New Hampshire. The public is also invited to attend the session and will be provided an opportunity to ask questions of candidates.

The process of filling council seats requires the Governor of each New England state to submit the names of at least three candidates to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce for consideration. The State of New Hampshire uses a public process to recommend individuals for the Governor to consider for submission.

To learn more about NEFMC visit www.nefmc.org. To learn more about Fish and Game’s Marine Fisheries Division visit wildnh.com.