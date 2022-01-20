Submit Release
Mi Jung Sherrod Indicted on Manslaughter Charge

January 20, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage grand jury has indicted 55-year-old Mi Jung Sherrod on one count of manslaughter in connection with a June 24, 2021, vehicle crash in Anchorage. She is also charged with driving under the influence.

Sherrod is alleged to have run a red light at the intersection of Arctic Boulevard and International Airport Road in Anchorage while under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine. Sherrod’s vehicle struck a motorcycle and the motorcyclist, Tom Lee, was killed.

Sherrod is currently at large and believed to be in the Anchorage area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 311, the Anchorage Police Department nonemergency dispatch line, and reference APD Case No. 21-20027.

If convicted at trial, Sherrod faces up to 20 years imprisonment on the manslaughter count.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Sherrod is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Erin E. White at (907) 269-6300 or erin.white@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

