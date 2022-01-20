SWANSON INDUSTRIES OPENS NEW LOCATION

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swanson Industries–a leading provider of hydraulic cylinder manufacturing, remanufacturing, and repair services–will be opening a new location in Elko, Nevada, in January 2022. The nearly 6,500 square foot warehouse will help accommodate growth in the hard rock, surface mining, and industrial industries.

The new location at 640 S. 12th St., Suite 114, Elko, Nevada, will provide capacity for increased customer support, engineering, sales, and services across the company.

“Swanson’s newest footprint expansion will provide customers with over 60 years of world-class service and expertise,” said CEO of Swanson Industries, Steve Sangalli. “Our team is excited about the growth we are experiencing, and this expansion represents a commitment to our customers.”

In addition to the Elko, Nevada location, Swanson opened in Madisonville, Kentucky, in Spring 2021.

About Swanson Industries: Swanson is a global leader in unmatched technical expertise in the design and manufacturing of new products, remanufacturing and repairing components to OEM specs, as well as engineering, design, research, and development for the fluid power, mining, off-highway, and steel industries. The firm, established in 1964, operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America and South America.

For more information, visit swansonindustries.com.

