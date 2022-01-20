DOT News Release: KALANIANAOLE AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION BEGINS JAN. 24

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces planned roadwork involving lane closures for the Kalanianaole Avenue Reconstruction – Kamehameha/Railroad Avenue to Kauhane Avenue will begin on Monday, Jan. 24.

The Kalanianaole Avenue Reconstruction – Railroad Avenue to Kauhane Avenue will continue improvements to the roadway made by the County of Hawaii Department of Public Works (DPW). HDOT will repave within the project limits but select pavement areas will be addressed with a temporary pavement overlay to allow for future underground utility and drainage work by DPW. Following the underground work, DPW will reconstruct these areas.

Paving for the $1.2 million project will take place on a Monday through Friday schedule from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. HDOT is pursuing daywork to complete this necessary pavement reconstruction quickly without pausing to pursue a noise variance for nightwork. Estimated completion for the reconstruction is late February, weather permitting.

A single lane alternating closure will be needed during work hours. Notices of the planned lane closures will be made to businesses in the immediate area through a joint coordination effort by DPW and HDOT. Questions on the Kalanianaole Avenue Reconstruction – Railroad Avenue to Kauhane Avenue can be sent to [email protected]

Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###