Governor Wolf Announces Nearly 100 New Jobs for Lehigh County as Spot & Tango Selects Pennsylvania for New Manufacturing Facility

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that pet health and wellness company Spot & Tango has selected Pennsylvania as the location of its first manufacturing facility, creating close to 100 new jobs in Lehigh County.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spot & Tango to Pennsylvania and grateful for its investment into Lehigh County communities and the state as a whole,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth is the best place to do business, and my administration remains committed to providing the assistance that will help companies grow and succeed here. With Spot & Tango planting roots in the Lehigh Valley, they can better serve pet parents throughout the country, all while bringing good-paying manufacturing jobs to the region.”

Spot & Tango has leased a 66,700-square-foot facility at 7520 Morris Court in Upper Macungie Township, Allentown. This project, which will allow the company to insource a portion of its product manufacturing, includes leasehold improvements, equipment acquisition, and training. Spot & Tango anticipates the facility being operational this summer.

“We explored a variety of locations throughout the Northeast and selected the Lehigh valley due to its close proximity to major metropolitan centers, infrastructure and talent pool. We are looking forward to working with the Governor’s office, local leaders and building a long-term relationship with the community” said Russell Breuer, CEO and Founder.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $288,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $150,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. Spot & Tango has committed to investing approximately $20 million into the project and creating at least 96 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“Spot & Tango is the latest entry to the fast-growing food, beverage and pet food production market in the Lehigh Valley,” said Don Cunningham, President & CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC). “Animal and people food, along with beverages, is one of the fastest growing sectors of Lehigh Valley manufacturing. We are thrilled about this exciting new brand of pet food finding a home here in Lehigh Valley.”

Founded in 2018, Spot & Tango is a personalized pet health and wellness company that is focused on providing dogs with the highest quality, human-grade meals excluding artificial additives, fillers, and inexpensive preservatives. The company delivers its products to 48 states in the United States.

For more information about the Governor's Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717-783-1116 Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

