AiTrillion Recognized as a Momentum Leader in G2's Winter 2022 Personalized Software Category

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2, the leading B2B software and services review platform for users, buyers, investors, and industry analysts, has recognized AiTrillion as one of the momentum leaders in the most trending personalized software category (link: https://bit.ly/3A2zs84 ). AiTrillion, leading ecommerce marketing automation platform, is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled all-in-one sales and marketing automation platform for eCommerce sellers in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, India and in other countries globally.G2 Research, acquired by the Gartner Group, is a Stamford, Connecticut-based technology research and consulting company. The company's products and services include research, executive programs, consulting, and conferences. The quarterly awards by G2 recognize top software companies around the world. AiTrillion ranked 15th among the Top 20 vendors and was recognized as “Winter High Performer 2022” in the G2 Grid Scoring Report for Personalization Software (link: https://bit.ly/3zTql9s https://bit.ly/3Foaxww ).As mentioned by Mr. Sachin Dhanotiya, Co-Founder, AiTrillion, “We feel humbled to receive this recognition. Thanks to all our customers who have trusted AiTrillion and loved the tool as an 'All in ONE Marketing Automation Software' for Ecommerce Shopify store owners globally. Our customers’ unbiased, genuine, up-to-date reviews of our products had helped other customers, visitors to make an informed purchase about AiTrillion contributing to their business growth.”Here're some of the highlights of AiTrillion’s strengths:1. 𝟵𝟱% of our customers said we are easy to do business with.2. 𝟵𝟱.𝟱% of our customers rated us 5 stars.3. 𝟵𝟰-𝟵𝟲% of customers rated us highly on our various features: Email Marketing, Personalization, Segmentation, Managing Email List, Newsletter, Automated Email Responses, High Volume Sending, Scheduling and Automated Workflow, Analytics, Reporting, Outbound Email Campaigns, Email Deliverability, Pre-Designed Templates for Email, Web Push, Loyalty Rewards Programs, Product Reviews and AI Based Recommendations, Affiliate Programs, Smart Pop Ups, Announcement Bars and more.4. 𝟵𝟰% of our customers praised us for our quality of support.5. 𝟵𝟬-𝟵𝟮% of customers are satisfied with ease of set up, ease of use, and administration6. AiTrillion is 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝟵𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗠𝗕𝘀 globally.AiTrillion derives its AI power for over 200M+ verified online consumer data, 180,000+ Seller Network & $14B+ USD worth transactions analyzed & counting. AiTrillion’s 11+ customer engagement features is integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry. The company specializes at connecting the dots between millions of customers across 175+ countries.Visit aitrillion.comAiTrillion is recognized by G2, Capterra, Shopify, Cuspera and more.

