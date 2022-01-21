Kenneth J. Lemm’s “Candlelight Service” takes home top prize in the Peachtree Village International Film Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peachtree Village International Film Festival celebrates screenwriters and filmmakers, highlighting feature-length films and screenplays from around the globe. Now in its 16th year, the Official Oscar Qualifying Film Festival, awarded “Best Screenplay” to “Candlelight Service” by Atlanta-based screenwriter Kenneth J. Lemm.
“Candlelight Service” is a faith- and family-friendly story about a woman hoping for a Christmas miracle to heal the longtime right between her husband and son, but risks driving them further apart when she secretly plans a holiday reunion for what may be their last chance to be together as a family in this uplifting family drama.
Lemm’s works have received positive reviews, and endorsements from other key filmmaking and entertainment industry players. The Dove Foundation consistently awards his screenplays with their highest rating for family viewing.
According to Bruce Johnson, a multi-Emmy Award-winning producer and CEO of Foxfield Entertainment, “Ken has a great feel for the types of stories that touch the heart. I’m excited to be in business with him.” Award-winning actress Terri Minton adds, “Ken is a gifted screenwriter with the ability to put a character in a moment and give them the words... or not... to convey exactly the right thought and emotion so that the director and the actors can bring those characters to life. As an actor, I've had the immense pleasure of working with Ken on more than one project. I relish the opportunity to work on any project on which Ken is involved.”
For more information about the Peachtree Village International Film Festival, visit www.pviffatl.com.
About Kenneth J. Lemm
The son of an Air Force pilot, Kenneth J. Lemm traveled extensively as a child, developing a love for architecture and reading, later pursuing a career in landscape architecture. After creating a successful design business, Lemm turned his attention to his first love, writing.
Lemm has won over two dozen awards at screenplay competitions and film festivals, including the Action on Film International Film Festival, the Austin Film Festival, and the Nicholls Fellowship Competition. The Atlanta-based screenwriter’s credits include six award-winning feature films: A Horse for Summer, The Sparrows: Nesting, Saved by Grace, Another Tango, Runnin’ From My Roots, and Fishes ‘n Loaves. To date, Lemm has completed eight writer-for-hire assignments.
He lives in Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia, with his spouse and two rescue Boxers, Cash and Roxy.
For more information about Kenneth J. Lemm and his works, please visit www.kenlemmscreenwriter.com
Kenneth Lemm
