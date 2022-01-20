Beauty Devices Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

New Study Reports " Beauty Devices Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031" has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Devices Market 2022-2031

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Beauty Devices Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Beauty Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to a revised study by Persistence Market Research, the global beauty devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 32 Bn in 2022, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 15% from 2022 to 2031, to reach a value of US$ 80 Bn in 2031.

Globally, the beauty devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing disposable income, which is enabling people to spend more on personal care. In addition, rise in aging the population and increasing prevalence of skin diseases and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the growth of the market.

However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices which may lead to bruising, swelling, and redness. In addition, extended availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – L’Oréal Group, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Home Skinovations, Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., TRIA Beauty, Inc., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Carol Cole Company and Procter & Gamble and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Beauty Devices.

Market Segmentation

Usage Area

Salon

Spa

At-home

Others

Type

Hair removal devices

Cleansing devices

Acne devices

Rejuvenation devices

Light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices

Oxygen and steamer devices

Hair growth devices

Skin Derma rollers

Cellulite reduction devices

Others

In North America, increasing aging population and availability of advanced devices are driving the use of beauty devices in the market. In addition, in the U.S., there are around 750,000 beauty salons and spas. These beauty salon and spas have propelled the demand for beauty devices and personal care products in order to offer better services to their customers.

In Europe, the beauty devices market is driven by rising aging population. In addition, in Spain the market is evolving due to rising awareness about potential healing applications of beauty devices in the treatment of skin and hair problems.

However, in Asia the growth for beauty devices is much higher than developed countries due to increasing disposable income, availability of multinational brands and the introduction of less expensive beauty devices.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Beauty Devices Market Manufacturers

Beauty Devices Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Beauty Devices Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

