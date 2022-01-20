Submit Release
YWCA Delaware & Delaware Libraries Launch Social Equity Championship

Wilmington, DE – Thursday, January 20, 2022 — YWCA Delaware, in partnership with Delaware Libraries, has launched the Social Equity Championship, an e-interactive statewide social justice contest designed to promote awareness of economic, political and social inequities and provide opportunities for learning and civic engagement.

“We are thrilled to have such an incredible partnership with Delaware Libraries that allows us to help deliver educational materials in an exciting way that fosters community connections while also uplifting social justice leaders through multiple mediums. This extraordinary opportunity propels our mission and increases accessibility to our programming in a truly interactive way,” said Stephanie Staats, YWCA Delaware CEO.

State Librarian, Dr. Annie Norman said, “Delaware Libraries provide opportunities and resources for lifelong learning for all Delawareans. We are pleased to partner with YWCA Delaware to contribute our free resources to this focused effort that will increase understanding of social justice and encourage participants to engage in community activities.”

