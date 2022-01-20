Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of M&T Bank
January 20, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Tylifa A. Milton Former institution-affiliated party of M&T Bank, Buffalo, New York Unauthorized use of corporate credit card and fabrication of documents and bank records
