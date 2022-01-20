Author Donal H. Godfrey Hits Television with Leaving Freedom to Find Peace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Donal Godfrey, a father of eight and a loving husband, has spent four years as a navy submariner radioman and seventeen years as a coast guard radioman before retiring as a chief communications warrant officer in the US Military.
Godfrey’s heartbreaking memoir describes in painful detail what it was like growing up as a disaffiliated black child in America’s sprawling South. “Leaving Freedom to Find Peace: My Life’s Journey” is an important addition to the growing library of memoir, memory, and memento mori that paradoxically has made our nation great. Godfrey not only succeeds in bringing alive the struggles of his family and community, but he resurrects the larger historical struggles of black people in this country as well. He reminds us that black people have been on the receiving end of slavery, abuse, and discrimination for centuries. He is a crafty historian, able to indelibly portray the most heroic journeys of Black Muslims, the Nation of Islam, Malcolm X, and others.
The memoir is critically acclaimed and has garnered several positive reviews and evaluations which is a testament to how skillfully Godfrey was able to bring to life in writing his already remarkable tale as a person.
True enough it has captured the attention of several Hollywood film producers who are now evaluating the script of “Leaving Freedom”. The script, which Godfrey produced himself, is set for a possible movie adaptation next year.
Grab a copy of “Leaving Freedom to Find Peace” on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and in all leading online and independent book retailers. Stay tuned for his upcoming guesting on various media outlets including Books of the Month on Comcast Network and America Tonight by Kate Delaney in over 210 radio stations across the country.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Great Writers Media at 877-600-5469
To find out more about Donal H. Godfrey and his book please do check the following:
Website: authordonalgodfrey.com
Publisher: Westwood Books Publishing LLC
Book Review: https://www.pacificbookreview.com/leaving-freedom-to-find-peace/
Online Interview: https://www.pacificbookreview.com/author-interview-donal-h-godfrey/
Radio Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlIs9DNeXSw
(This Week in America)
Francis Morgan
This Week in America - Donal Godfrey Interview