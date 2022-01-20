President Biden and Congressional Democrats Deliver A Historic Economic Recovery
In 2021, President Biden and Congressional Democrats delivered crucial policies that assisted our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and made economic opportunity more accessible for American workers and families. These policies have contributed to historic economic growth in 2021, with nearly 500,000 jobs created on average per month under the Biden-Harris Administration and a faster recovery from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic than economists had forecast.