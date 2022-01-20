Hylant Announces Key Investments, Leadership Transitions

Hylant announces key investments, leadership changes

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant is making a number of key leadership and organizational changes to address the evolving needs of clients while preserving the family-owned culture, boosting core capabilities and spurring growth, Hylant announced Monday.

Bubba Berenzweig has taken the helm as Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of Mike Hylant. Berenzweig, the fourth generation of the Hylant family to take on leadership of the 85-year-old company, has served as president of Hylant’s flagship office in Toledo since 2014. Mike Hylant will remain active within the company as executive chairman.

“While much is changing at Hylant,” said Berenzweig, “who we are and how we do business is not changing. We remember the promise we made more than 85 years ago when Hylant was founded–to treat our clients like family, with kindness, honesty and respect. As we look toward the future, the shifts we are making in our vision will allow us to better serve our clients.”

To continue to help clients successfully navigate today’s complex risk management landscape, Hylant is making key investments in tools and strategic offerings. These areas include data analytics, captive solutions, cybersecurity expertise, M&A and transaction solutions, executive risk expertise, small business services, and private client and family office services.

“We see ourselves as more than just an insurance advisor to our clients,” said Chief Operating Officer Joe Herman. “We help clients understand existing and emerging risks and the options they have for addressing them. Our job is to not only protect their interests at home and abroad but also to find ways to enhance stakeholder value and create economic advantage. We see Hylant as a true business partner for growth.”

Hylant is also enhancing its regional management approach, ensuring clients can benefit from resources across the Hylant footprint. Each region has dedicated chief executive and chief operating officers to lead their respective regions, which comprise Northeast, Great Lakes, Southeast and Emerging Markets, as well as a Specialty Market Division.

“We know the value Hylant offers our clients by offering local service team support for everyday questions, concerns and claims,” said Hylant President Bill Pridgeon, “and happily that dedicated local service team model won’t change. But now, with this regional approach, we are positioned to more easily share expertise and resources across the Hylant footprint and further strengthen our service offerings.”

Other leadership changes at Hylant include the promotion of former Chief Operating Officer Andy Dale to Chief Financial Officer, and former Chicago Office President Sherry Gonzalez has been promoted to Property & Casualty President. Other notable retirements include Craig Markos, Property & Casualty President, at the end of 2022, and Jon Strole, Chief Financial Officer, at the end of 2023. Both men have agreed to serve in an advisory capacity until retirement.

“As a new generation of leaders assumes the helm, we’ll continue to benefit from the rich experience of industry professionals like Mike, Craig and Jon,” said Pridgeon. “We are incredibly grateful for their service and vision over the years, which has established a strong foundation for Hylant to grow.”

More details about these changes can be found at https://go.hylant.com/.

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for serving clients as business partners and trusted advisors. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 13 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.