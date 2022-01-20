Submit Release
Governor Dan McKee Statement on Today's Jobs Report

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement in response to today's jobs report which showed a drop in the State's unemployment rate and an increase in the total number of jobs:

"We've been focused on rolling out smart, effective initiatives that help Rhode Island workers and businesses that have faced numerous challenges due to the pandemic," said Governor McKee. "This month's jobs report is a sign that what we're doing is working. We know that getting people back to work is key to our economic recovery. Rhode Island is headed in the right direction, and it's time to keep our foot on the pedal when it comes to investments and policies that bolster our workforce and help our small businesses. We have the opportunity to build on this momentum – let's make it happen."

A link to today's jobs report can be found at https://dlt.ri.gov/press-releases/rhode-island-based-jobs-rose-2600-november-december-unemployment-rate-decreases-48.

