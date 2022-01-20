Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,129 in the last 365 days.

Big Muddy Bar Association posts 2022 schedule, seeks members

The Big Muddy Bar Association will again be hosting luncheons and providing CLE opportunities for its members in the South Central Judicial District. Big Muddy meets on the fourth Thursday of most months for a noon luncheon at the Municipal Country Club located at 930 N. Griffin Street in Bismarck. Members will have the opportunity to earn 4.0 continuing legal education credits over the course of the year.

Board members for 2022: Sarah Wall, President; Nate-Svihovec, Vice-President; Tiffany Grossman, Secretary/Treasurer; Annique Lockard, Officer at Large.

Membership dues of $100 can be paid at a meeting or mailed to the Secretary/Treasurer. Temporary law clerks’ dues are complimentary. For more information on joining or to request a Dues Form, please contact bigmuddybar@outlook.com

Meetings in 2022 will take place on these dates:

  • January 27th
  • February 24th
  • March 24th
  • April 28th
  • May 26th
  • June 23rd
  • July 28th
  • September 22nd
  • October 27th

You just read:

Big Muddy Bar Association posts 2022 schedule, seeks members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.