U.S. Supreme Court opinion: Jan. 20

The United States Supreme Court has issued an opinion in a confrontation clause case. The court held that the trial court’s admission—over defendant’s objection—of the plea allocution transcript of an unavailable witness violated the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to confront the witnesses against him.

Read the court's opinion in Hemphill v. New York at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-637_10n2.pdf

