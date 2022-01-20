Nominate an exceptional citizen for Province’s highest honour

CANADA, January 20 - Established in 1989 by statute, the Order of British Columbia represents the highest form of recognition the Province can extend to its citizens. Since its inception, 475 British Columbians have been appointed to the order.

Appointments to the order are made annually to the most outstanding British Columbians. To be considered for 2022, nominations and letters of support for the Order of British Columbia must be received by Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Honours and Awards Secretariat office: bchonoursandawards@gov.bc.ca

Criteria

Any resident of B.C. or former long-term resident who has demonstrated outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction in a field of endeavour provincewide is eligible to be nominated. Fields of endeavour may include community leadership, business, labour, industry, art, sports, volunteer service, professions and other occupations.

Federal, provincial and municipal elected representatives are not eligible for appointment to the order while they remain in office. A person may not be appointed to the order posthumously.

Nominations

Anyone can nominate an individual whom they feel is worthy of this acknowledgement and honour. Appointments will be made by the lieutenant governor in council on the recommendation of the advisory council, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of British Columbia. The head of the order is the lieutenant governor of B.C.

Insignia description

The Insignia of the Order of B.C. is in the form of a medal. The medal depicts a stylistic dogwood, the floral emblem of B.C., and features a crowned shield of arms. It is worn with a green, gold, white and blue ribbon.