Gov. Wolf Awards $2 Million in Grants to Help Senior Community Centers and Satellite Centers

Governor Tom Wolf today announced $2 million in grants among 400 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers (SCCs) and 99 Satellite Centers associated with full-time SCCs for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

“Senior Community Centers provide critical social and emotional support for many older Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am proud of my administration’s efforts to support these organizations who work as a lifeline to help older Pennsylvanians live happy, fulfilling lives.”

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SCCs and Satellite Centers across the commonwealth and the resulting needs, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) has again deviated from a traditional competitive grant process and disbursed the funding to the 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) to allocate among all of its eligible centers.

Satellite Centers will also receive funding​, which is new this year. Each AAA will receive $4,752 for each eligible full-time SCC and $1,000 for each Satellite Center. The funding was appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

“Our Senior Community Centers continue to face challenging times. Many of them have been operating at limited hours, virtually, or not at all during the pandemic while the Satellite Centers have remained closed. Given these unfortunate circumstances, participants have missed out on congregate meals and in-person social or educational activities along with the camaraderie and support that these centers provide,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “Because of the challenges that we have experienced for two years now, we’re pleased to once again be able to allocate the funding to help all eligible SCCs and their affiliate Satellite Centers, throughout the commonwealth, sustain their operations. This approach provides money to all of the centers to help strengthen their overall ability to persevere and continue to offer services.”

Each SCC and Satellite Center will have the flexibility to spend the funding through June 30, 2023 on a variety of projects to best meet the needs of the center and their participants during the pandemic. Project types include COVID-19 mitigation, capital improvements and renovations, programs and services, technology, nutrition services, marketing and outreach, and rent and utilities.

Senior Community Centers affiliated with PDA’s network of AAAs provide a variety of programs and services such as nutritious meals, educational programs, fitness and well-being classes, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, and volunteer opportunities. Satellite Centers operate less than full-time with the primary service of providing congregate meals. These centers are associated with a designated SCC for the purpose of allowing consumers to have access to a variety of services. Satellite centers also offer opportunities for older adults to socialize. Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery help to fund these programs every year.

Learn more about the grants here and the various programs offered by PDA here.