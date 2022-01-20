Curio Genomics and Daicel Arbor Biosciences Deliver Fully Integrated myCurio™ Bioinformatics Platform
myCurio™ Accelerates Plant Genomics Research & Development
We are very pleased with the early market traction that we are seeing from our integrated solution and partnership products. Daicel Arbor Biosciences has been the ideal partner.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curio Genomics and Daicel Arbor Biosciences announced the launch of the cloud-based bioinformatics platform myCurio™, resulting from their multi-year product development and marketing partnership. The integration of myCurio into Arbor's industry-recognized myBaits™ and myReads™ custom NGS products and services provides unique and powerful bioinformatics capabilities, empowering researchers to ask more and better questions of their data faster.
— John Prista Freshley, Executive Chairman, Curio Genomics
"We are very pleased with the early market traction that we are seeing from our integrated solution and partnership products," said John Prista Freshley, Executive Chairman of Curio Genomics. "Daicel Arbor Biosciences has been the ideal partner to bring exciting new capabilities to plant genomics researchers, especially those wanting to speed up discovery and translation into new products."
Joseph Barendt, Ph.D., President of Daicel Arbor Biosciences, agreed with Freshley's assessment. "Clearly, our customers are benefitting from the seamless integration of our products and the power of the myCurio platform."
The myCurio platform consists of three unified modules, myCurio Reports, myCurio Insights, and myCurio PowerTools. myCurio Reports allows researchers to dynamically review and visualize genome reference alignment, coverage, and variant calls for each sample. myCurio Insights enables researchers to interpret their complete dataset with robust downstream analyses within hours of receiving raw sequencing data.
“The myCurio platform, the Insights features and the tremendous Curio bioinformatics support team are exactly what I needed to execute my project," said Neha Vaid, Ph.D., a researcher with the University of Calgary and Agri-Food Canada. "The visualizations and analyses were so fast and simple to use that I was able to answer my research questions quickly and independently.”
Additionally, myCurio PowerTools provides powerful configuration capabilities for bioinformatics scientists to optimize analyses. Multiple alignment algorithms, alternate or custom references, and different analysis parameters can be tested within minutes, not hours or days. These features free up scarce bioinformatics resources to focus on more complex integrative analysis while still supporting the critical needs of other researchers.
Curio's Chief Technology Officer, Shawn Quinn, who has been working directly with many early customers, is proud of what the partnership team has accomplished in the past year. "We have worked hard together to make the myCurio platform and our integrated products both simple and powerful," said Mr. Quinn. "As a career software product developer, I am delighted to see customers adopt our solutions so rapidly and with a lot of excitement."
The companies also announced plans to deliver exciting new capabilities across their integrated products over the next year. First in line is the release of Daicel Arbor Biosciences' new Wheat Promoters target capture panel, which is already fully supported in the myCurio platform and can be used independently or combined with Arbor’s existing complete Wheat Exome capture panel.
Jacob Enk, Ph.D., Genomics R&D Manager at Daicel Arbor Biosciences is a key collaborator on the partnership team. Enk and co-authors presented a poster on the Wheat Promoters target capture panel at last week’s virtual XXIX International Plant and Animal Genome Conference.
To learn more about the myCurio platform and the partnership between Curio Genomics and Daicel Arbor Biosciences, visit: https://mycurio.curiogenomics.com/
About Curio Genomics
Curio Genomics’ proprietary parallelized bioinformatics platform enables unprecedented data processing speed. Intuitive and easy to use interfaces allow researchers to ask simple and complex questions simultaneously as the data is being processed providing extensive analytic versatility and power. This unique approach also allows complex questions to be asked across multiple samples and data sets, making it possible to share, query, annotate and comment on data in real time, empowering collaboration and distributed research. For information about Curio Genomics bioinformatics tools, visit www.curiogenomics.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Daicel Arbor Biosciences
Daicel Arbor Biosciences, a subsidiary of Chiral Technologies, Inc. (part of Daicel Corporation), is a biotech company that is specialized in targeted Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization probe design, and cell-free protein expression. Our products and services have been utilized in broad applications in genomics, cytogenetics, and synthetic biology. We have served our customers in plant, animal, human, bacteria, and virus areas for more than fifteen years.
