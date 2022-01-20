Infection Surveillance Services Market 2030: North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020

Infection surveillance services market size was valued at $407.06 mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,724.22 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5%

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Infection Surveillance Services Market by Offering (Software and Services), Infection Type (Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Academic Institutes, and Long-term Care Facilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global infection surveillance services market size was valued at $407.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,724.22 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Alarming surge in prevalence of healthcare-associated infection across the globe, rise in adoption of infection surveillance software among healthcare workers, increase in government and private funds for prevention and control of healthcare-associated infection, and surge in number of surgeries are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global infection surveillance services market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the risk of developing healthcare-associated infection among COVID-19 patients.

The key players operating in the global infection surveillance services market include Alpha Source Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioVigil, Gojo Industries Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Premier Inc., RLDatix, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., and Wolters Kluwer.

By offering, the software segment was the highest contributor to the infection surveillance services market in 2020.

On the basis of infection type, the surgical site infections segment dominated the market in 2020.

Depending on end user, the hospital & clinic segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

