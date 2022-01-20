Automotive to remain the largest single outlet for Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) Elastomers through 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) Elastomers Market is forecast to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3 % from USD 1.2 billion in 2021.
Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) are versatile class of plastics exhibiting properties of both plastic and rubber. With its exceptional physical, mechanical, and dynamic properties, Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers have increasingly solidified their place as substitutes for metals and rubbers in many high strength applications. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers possess thermoplastic behaviour along with structural strength demonstrating high resistance to impact and flex fatigue. These properties make them suitable for various precision applications. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers are used to make constant velocity joints boots, airbag covers, wires & cables, oil & gas cap seals, air ducts, Niagara foot, gears, sporting goods, etc. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers have a wide spectrum of applications in automotive, industrial, medical, consumer products, wires & cable, and other emerging applications.
Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers are available in various commercial grades depending upon the properties such as hardness shore and soft segments. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers are blended with other Thermoplastic Elastomers or different polymers to overcome low melt viscosity and melt stability. TPC Blends provide characteristics of improved impact resistance at low temperatures, compatibility of mixtures and elastomeric character. Blends of a homopolymer with soft and medium hardness with Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers attain high yield strength, flexibility, and impact resistance. Improved mechanical properties are achieved with blends of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers with plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers are also blended with polypropylene (PP) or polyacetals (POM) to improve processing as well as toughening the parent polymer.
“Automotive to remain the largest single outlet for Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers throughout the forecast period”
Automotive remains the largest application of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers with major use in making high performance engineering components occupying around 50% of the overall Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers demand globally. Metal replacement has been a key driver of use of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers in the automobile industry. The growth opportunities for most of performance elastomers and other engineering plastics in the automotive industry are primarily linked with the industry’s drive for lower emission and increased fuel efficiency. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers to an extent also provides the option of replacement of metals with elastomers to reduce some weight of the vehicle to achieve fuel efficiency.
Shifting trend from conventional thermoset rubbers like EPDM to Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers is driving the demand for TPC elastomers in the automotive sector. Combinations of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) are Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers are also preferred in dirty ducts. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers are suitable for automobiles using aggressive greases. Airbag a safety driven application is used now a day’s installed on the driver side, front side as well as on the back of the car. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers are frequently used for these airbag covers with thermoplastic vulcanizates. Average per capita Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers consumption in automotive is around 1kg. Higher service temperature range and resistance to hydraulic fluids, motor oil and other greases are advantages of Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers over other TPE’s.
“Asia-Pacific to continue its dominance through 2030”
Asia-Pacific accounted for around 60% of the global Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers capacity in 2020 which is further projected to increase to 67% by 2030. The regional exports averaged 9 kilo tons between 2015 and 2020 predominantly towards the European region. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers demand in Asia-Pacific has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Most of the demand for Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers in the region is from automotive and medical applications accounting for around 2/3rd of the total regional demand.
Asia-Pacific has the presence of countries in which the automotive industry plays an important role. The region has high predicted growth rates on the back of China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries. Several automotive manufacturers have already announced their projects while other foreign players are likely to set up automotive plants in the region. The medical application including Apparel (PPE) demand growth in the region is likely to be driven by countries like China Japan, ASEAN, Taiwan, and India which offer a huge market for medical applications. A rapid growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific market which would be driven by a growing population and its increasing disposable income.
Key players in the Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers market include DuPont, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemicals, DSM Engineering Plastics, Chang-Chung Group, LG Chemicals, SK Chemicals, API-Kolon, Samyang Corporation, Toyobo, Teijin Industries, Jiangyin Hetron Elastomer New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Company, Hengli Group, and Shanghai Yitan New Material Co., Ltd.
