IFTM students support local robotic company in business ideas development

MACAU, January 20 - IFTM Culinary Arts Management students engaged in an industry project via their entrepreneurship course to help ROBI3, a local research and development brand, to explore how and where their robotic technologies can be applied to culinary, hospitality and/or tourism fields.

After researching and developing business ideas according to the Lean Business Model canvas (精實商業模式畫布), IFTM students developed scaled models for Robi3 and provided in-depth market and industry analysis. The Director of Development, Judy Wong was very impressed with the outcomes and believed that valuable insights and ideas can be explored further by her Research & Development team. The entrepreneurship course facilitator Dr. Fernando Lourenço emphasised that this is another evidence of IFTM to support local SMEs towards the direction of promoting technological innovation and entrepreneurial activities in the city.

