Tips for choosing the right smartphone or tablet

A lot of people have been found in the dilemma of not knowing what to buy, a smartphone or a tablet, being unable to make the right final choice. Following some smart tips in making up a decision are crucial in the final choice of a smartphone or tablet for every need.
Smartphones have entered each life loudly, facilitating every daily live. It is like having a small computer in the hand, 24 hours a day. Phone cases are absolutely necessary to protect any kind of smartphone.
Buying a smartphone
1. The main criteria for a smartphone choose is each one’s performance and specifications. A matter of thinking about the real use that is going to be made with the phone and the different needs. Attention should be made in every one’s corresponding advantages.
2. The screen is one of the most important features of a smartphone, as its autonomy, the size of the device and its comfortable use, depends on it. There are two categories: IPS and AMOLED. Care is needed, in terms of screen size and resolution, with a wide range of screens, starting from 3.5 '' inches and reaching up to +5.5 '' inches. To protect the screen tempered glass is often placed on the screen.
3. The processor plays a major role in every smartphone, so it must be fast to be able to execute many commands and applications simultaneously. Usually there are Double-core, Quad core and now days Octa-core processors. Processor’s speed starts from 1Ghz.
4. The memory of a smartphone, meaning RAM and ROM is very important. It determines the number of photos, files and applications a smartphone can store. Phones that accept micro SD should be preferred, as there might be extra GB need for storage, or in case of making a backup.
However, the operation system plays also an important role in choosing a smartphone:
• Apple software is found only on iPhone and iPad devices.
• Android is a Google software that is mainly found on smartphones like Samsung, Xiaomi and Honor.
• Windows is a Microsoft operating system that is found in smartphones such as Nokia, Sony and Huawei.
5. The phone cost is another serious factor that must be taken into account. Defining the price range is very important before starting every search. Every need should be weighed and thoughts should be done about the usage, in order for the right decision to be taken.
Also, there is this need of various phone accessories along with a new mobile phone that most people forget. This must be done for a clear and final choice.
6. A builder or plumber, because of his profession, needs a phone that is more durable to use and also must be provided with an appropriate phone case. Phone accessories like an unbreakable gel case and a power bank are the first that should be bought.
A lawyer has the need of a high-tech smartphone, as a result of the useful applications it can provide. In case of gamers or people who like to take photos, videos and download music, a good choose is a smartphone with large screen with the right specifications. These elements ensure that the device works properly and the battery does not run out quickly.
7. It has become fashionable for people to buy smartphones on the internet. Investing in no name brands that promise to offer equal opportunities with branded smartphones may be unsafe. For no name smartphones, it is very difficult to find spare parts such as touch screens or connectors.
A smartphone is a device that will accompany someone for many hours every day. Through it one should be able to do almost everything. Taking all this information, there should be the ability to choose a smartphone that suits different needs in the best way. That is for giving the communication and fun it should be.
Buying a tablet
Tablets came into people lives as a means of entertainment for young and old, but they can evolve as valuable tools, depending on their capabilities. Choosing a suitable tablet can be a complicated process, when questions such as which manufacturer to choose must be answered.
However, because not all people have the same needs and since the tablet is not as easy to upgrade as a computer, the best solution before buying one is to learn about the most important features it has.
1. The first and most important decision has to do with the size of a tablet. Tablets usually start with a 7'' screen and reach up to 10.1'' inches. For children, the choice of the 7'' tablet is more suitable, so that they can hold it comfortably in their hands and not fall from the weight that, a 10'' tablet may have.
Professionals should prefer a tablet with a 10'' screen to have a wider screen, dual-core or quad-core processor and 3G or 4G receiver to have internet everywhere.
A GPS receiver along with a GPS application will turn a tablet into an excellent navigation device for the car. An HDMI plug lets people connect a tablet to their TV, enjoying favorite videos or photos on a large screen.
2. The need of a tablet for communication:
• A great front camera
• Adequate memory
• Good processor, so that it can respond properly to applications
3. Tablets for which everyone can easily find spare parts and accessories such as tablet cases, tempered glass and chargers. It is logical for a cheap tablet to have a short lifespan in all respects. In the end, the buyer will spend much more money than the original expectation, without having the dreaming tablet.
