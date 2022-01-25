CodesOrbit Launches Casa Command - Virtual Tour App
CodesOrbit has launched Casa Command which allows users to capture 360-degree virtual tours of any physical spaceISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Command is a remarkable app designed to facilitate users in getting a 360-degree virtual home or office tour while sitting at home. The app is designed for real state investors who face challenges in showcasing the projects to their remote clients.
A cost-effective solution to buy and sell a home with a fast, intuitive, and easy-to-use platform is beneficial in closing the deals. We bring you a coveted virtual tour experience at your fingertips.
It is viable to purchase your dream home or office without leaving the comfort of your home. Our stellar app has a fast loading time, is consistent across all mobile devices, and provides a reliable experience. It converts panoramic images of a building into an interactive virtual tour with a 360- degree rotation feature.
This launch includes two superb features: information tag and link tag. Info tag facilitates users in getting know-how of the objects already present in the view, it labels the items and shows upon tapping the tag. It also helps maintain the backlog of all the appliances at hand.
The link tag is used to support navigation which allows users to take a sneak peek and visit every corner of the building. One link tag incorporates the navigation mode to all the areas of the property. It connects panoramic images of the whole physical space and gives you a comprehensive look.
A hassle-free platform for smartphone users to get a detailed view of the environment.
This app is an effective digital alternative for real state professionals. Due to covid 19, social distancing has been in effect, and showcasing the property was prohibited. Our stellar app eliminates the need to have the physical presence of both parties.
With an app launch like this, CodesOrbit hopes to remove all geographical boundaries that allow real state industry to freely promote their portfolio across the globe. As quoted by Casa Command co-founder, Fahad Shaikh, “Casa Command is certain to deliver maximum ROI as virtual tours are one of the modern marketing tools that real estate businesses are increasingly using to boost sales conversion rates.”
For more information on Casa Command, please visit the website https://casacommand.com/.
Or
Download the mobile app from Google Play Store | App Store
About CodesOrbit
CodesOrbit is a challenge-driven mobile app development platform, redefining traditional boundaries of newsworthy technologies like AR/VR to good old-fashioned mobile app development. They are a global leader who specializes in transforming startups and enterprises alike to accelerate growth.
