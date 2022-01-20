2022 Women Coats Guide By Dkstyle
At DKStyle.gr you will find new women clothes designs, according to the 2022 fashion trends, and all in unique qualities. In dkstyle.gr find a variety of designs on coats, dresses and loungewear.”ARTEMIDA, ATHENS, GREECE, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women coats can be the “key” women clothes in a winter wardrobe, for every woman. The unique proposals of Dkstyle can help in choosing the best women coats for every style.
As winter has arrived for good, the temperatures are dropping more and more every day. There is a need for clothes that, in addition to style, can also offer the required warmth. The key outfit of a winter wardrobe has been and will always be the coat.
Women coats can upgrade every simple look. The question is which coat is the best one that can make an award looking in everyone’s winter look, while offering the perfect balance in warmth and style.
Dkstyle.gr has the solution in finding which coat fits in best way every kind of dressing. These comes through unique proposals for the most sought after winter clothing. Some choices about women coats that will be definitely loved, are presented below.
The plaid coat - It is the absolute trend this winter and could not fail to dominate women coats, giving one of the most beloved and timeless pieces. The plaid coat can give character to any clothing set.
Dkstyle suggests two tone plaid coats, but also subversive combinations with other patterns. From small to larger patterns, the plaid coat for women gives elegant look for every hour of the day.
Camel coat - All-time classic in the guide for choosing the best women coats, no matter how many years have passed and no matter how many fashion trends have changed. The camel coat will always be the classiest and at the same time safe choice.
This is for sets that "shout" elegance and confidence. Choosing a camel coat in an oversized line for unpretentious coolness in morning sets, but also a waist with a stricter cut for more formal appearances.
Montgomery - Named after the World War II general of the same name, a man that inadvertently left a great stylistic legacy. He persistently wore a specific coat with large pointed buttons, which to this day is one of the most classic pieces of both women's and men's wardrobe.
Combined with the classic oxford style, it can give an irresistible intellectual charm from morning to night.
Navy coats - Another coat that has remained classic and unchanged over the years is the navy coat or Pea Coat. A short coat with huge collar and double buttons, which the sailors wore since 1800. Combined appropriately, can be the basis for many different styles. Everyone love’s its preppy side, with the appropriate accessories.
Fur coat - One of the warmest and most impressive choices in the guide for choosing the right coat. One that can upgrade at once every outfit. The fur coat - always made of synthetic fur - will accompany a person throughout winter.
Also, a fur coat will face bravely the coldest days and nights, giving the necessary touch of elegance at every step.
Curly coat - Curly fabrics are one of the strongest trends of the winter season 2022. Both in terms of household items and clothes. A curly coat or teddy coat is snug in appearance and touch, and definitely very warm for the cold winter days. Usually, it is chosen in an oversized version, for relaxed, cool and comfy sets.
White coat - If there is a color choice that refers directly to the snowy winter days, it is definitely white. In case of love for minimal style in clothing, the white coat is the one needed for easy and quiet combinations.
White women coats can easily be combined with earthy palette, with black and gray. The white coat has the property of looking expensive and elegant, while it is also ideal for chic evening appearances.
Gray coat - Another safe choice is the gray women coat, in its full range of tones, from gray melange to dark anthracite. A coat that can be combined comfortably with colorful sets, "lowering" their volume and giving them a more elegant mood.
Coats for pear body type: In case of a slim waist and a wider circumference, it would be good to focus on the torso. This is done by choosing a coat that is wider at the bottom or with buttons along its entire length.
Women coats having an apple body type: A coat that can follow the line of body, like one’s that are narrow in the waist area, maintaining a symmetry at the top and bottom. Also, a coat with a belt that can highlight a narrow waist and therefore flatter it a lot.
Rich breast women: Exactly like the case that applies with blouses. The V neckline is ideal to highlight the chest area. At the same time thick fabrics should definitely be avoided, as they undoubtedly add more volume.
Thin body type: In case of a very thin body, both on the upper and lower parts of it, it would be good preferring a coat with a wide lapel. This can give volume to the chest area, used with a belt to create the illusion of the curve.
Petite women: Always avoid very long coats and choose one of a shorter length. Maybe a fur coat, since its volume is not prohibitive.
Women coats for tall: "The longer the better" applies. A short coat will definitely look quite "poor". Coats with a more androgynous cut, quite wide and long, is the right one for every tall woman.
