GOLDI Mobility Finalizes its Articulated Fuel Cell Electric Bus (GOLDiON H18) Design

Finalized GOLDiON H18 Model

The GOLDiON project, which started in August 2019, is a joint cooperation between GOLDI Mobility Kft and Hy-Hybrid Energy.

RáCKEVE, GLASGOW, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) is pleased to release the design of its articulated fuel cell electric bus (GOLDiON H18).

The GOLDiON H18, currently in an advanced stage of production, is a special plug-in hybrid bus, which means apart from hydrogen it also runs on electricity. It is equipped with components from reputed brands, e.g., battery from CATL, fuel cell system from Horizon fuel cell technologies, electric motor from DANA, Axle from ZF, steering gear by BOSCH, ABS by WABCO, air-conditioner from Webasto and heating system by Valeo.

GOLDI has initiated the first of its kind in Hungary- the 18m fuel cell electric bus development program in August 2019 under the project GOLDiON. In early 2020, the program was further extended to include battery electric buses, thus completing both types of zero emission electric bus fleet. GOLDI’s technical and project management partner, Hy-Hybrid Energy is supporting the entire project and performed an extensive market analysis before selecting the key components and drivetrain technology. It was the aim of study that all the GOLDiON buses should accompany the most advanced technology while offering long range, extended warranty and competitive pricing. As a result, the GOLDiON H18 was selected to be designed as a special plug-in hybrid with battery and fuel cell drive. Once ready, GOLDiON H18 will be joining the family of earlier manufactured battery electric buses, i.e., 8.5 m battery electric bus (GOLDiON E9) and 12m battery electric bus (GOLDiON E12).

Under the same project, GOLDI has also setup the electric charging station at their factory to facilitate the in-house charging of their vehicles. All the GOLDiON bus models are fully homologated for the EU market, hence commercially available. Interested parties are welcome to contact GOLDI Mobility for any further enquiries.

Ferenc Kovacs, CEO, GOLDI Mobility says: “We are pleased to offer different variants of zero-emission buses, including, battery electric & fuel cell electric buses under the GOLDiON brand-for the first time in Hungary!”

Hy-Hybrid Energy, the UK based fuel cell services provider has been overseeing the entire project. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy brings over two decades of experience in hydrogen and fuel cells. Dr. Akhtar says: "We are making history & it won’t be too long before we see Hungarian brand GOLDiON penetrating in the EU market!"



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonization, annually. Other ongoing projects include, green hydrogen plant setup, low & high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft:

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit www.goldion.eu or contact Ferenc Kovacs, info@goldion.eu