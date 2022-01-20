Buy Now Pay Later Market Size is expected to Record 45.7% CAGR Through 2030 | Valuates Reports
Buy Now Pay Later Market: Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast 2030. The buy now pay later market is segmented into channel, application, end-user, & regionBANGALORE, INDIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global buy now pay later market size was valued at $90.69 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.98 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% from 2021 to 2030. The buy now pay later is a type of short-term financing that allows individual to purchase daily useful products such as clothes, electronic devices, and home improvement products. It is point of sale (POS) installment loan process that permits consumers to make purchase of the products and manages the reimbursement.
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the buy now pay later market, owing to growth in penetration of buy now pay later platforms among consumers for purchasing expensive households and other items for general use.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The emergence of COVID-19 is expected to have a considerable impact on the growth of the buy now pay later market size. The buy now pay later payment platform has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rise in purchasing the consumers goods through online channel to prevent spread of corona virus. In addition, major payment solution provider such as Visa and Mastercard have announced partnership with each other to offer affordable installment financing services, which accelerate the growth of the market during the pandemic outbreak. Moreover, increase in customer spending on the health treatment, rise in cost of the luxury electronic products, and increase in use of online payments services are some of the important factors that boost the growth of the buy now pay later market during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Increase in adoption of online payment method among the people across the developing nation accelerates the growth of the buy now pay later market. The key factors driving the growth of the global buy now pay later market trends include affordable and convenient payment service of buy now pay later platforms and growth in e-commerce industry across the globe. However, high late and returned payment fees hampers the growth of market. On the contrary, increase in demand for delayed payments for online purchases and upsurge in spending on luxury products among the adult population are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the buy now pay later market.
The retail goods segment contributed for the largest market share in 2020, owing to increase in the consumers spending on daily essential goods and services at retails stores through buy now pay later platform. However, the healthcare & wellness segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in treatment cost of several dangerous diseases such as chronic heart disease, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, due to rapid spreading of COVID-19 patient across the globe and rise in need for treatment of this diseases, people across the globe are adopting buy now pay later services which expected to provide lucrative opportunity for buy now pay later platform in the healthcare industry.
Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in cost of several home appliances such as smart TVs, music systems, and washing machines. In addition to this, increase in need among youth of developing nations of Asia-Pacific towards buy now pay later platform to purchase high cost electronic devices such as smartphone, mobile tab and laptop is propelling the growth of the buy now pay later market in Asia-Pacific countries during upcoming years.
The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of global buy now pay later market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of the buyers in the global buy now pay later industry.
Segment Overview
The buy now pay later market is segmented on the basis of channel, end user, application, and region. By channel, the buy now pay later market is divided into online and POS. By application, the market is classified into retail goods, media & entertainment, healthcare & wellness, home improvement and others. By end user, it is categorized into generation X, generation Z/millennial and baby boomers. Region wise, the buy now pay later market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Competitive Analysis
The key players operating in the global buy now pay later industry include Affirm Holdings Inc., Afterpay, Klarna Bank AB, Laybuy Group Holdings Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc., Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.), Perpay, Quadpay, Sezzle and Splitit. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
➣The study provides an in-depth analysis of global buy now pay later market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
➣Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global buy now pay later market share is provided in the report.
➣Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
➣The quantitative analysis of the buy now pay later market size from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.
Buy Now Pay Later Market Key Segments
By Channel
➣Online Channel
➣POS Channel
By Application
➣Retail Goods
➣Media & Entertainment
➣Healthcare & Wellness
➣Automotive
➣Home Improvement
➣Others
By End User
➣Generation X
➣Generation Z/Millennials
➣Baby Boomers
By Region
➣North America
➣U.S.
➣Canada
➣Europe
➣UK
➣Germany
➣France
➣Italy
➣Rest of Europe
➣Asia-Pacific
➣China
➣India
➣Japan
➣Australia
➣South Korea
➣Rest of Asia-Pacific
➣LAMEA
➣Latin America
➣Middle East
➣Africa
Key Market Players
➣Affirm Holdings Inc.
➣Afterpay
➣Klarna Bank AB
➣Laybuy Group Holdings Limited
➣PayPal Holdings Inc.
➣Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.)
➣Perpay
➣Quadpay
➣Sezzle
➣Splitit
