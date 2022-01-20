Hoyer Statement On Senate Republicans' Vote to Block Consideration of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after Senate

Republicans voted to block consideration of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act:

“Tonight, the United States Senate had an opportunity to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, – whose birthday our nation celebrated over the weekend – John Lewis, and countless others who helped secure voting rights for African Americans by passing the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. Sadly and unsurprisingly, that legislation was blocked by every single Republican senator. They will have to answer to history for their actions this evening. “The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which passed the House last week, and which reflects other voting rights bills approved by the House in 2021, would protect Americans’ right to vote against the onslaught of voter-suppression laws being enacted in many Republican-led states and local jurisdictions. This legislation also includes provisions to strengthen automatic voter registration, expand early voting, address dark money in elections, and guarantee the ability to cast ballots by mail. These reforms are overwhelmingly supported by the American people. “The Senate also failed to take steps tonight to limit the filibuster, which I believe is an often-abused tool that allows a minority of Americans to dictate its will to the majority of our country. It is undemocratic and, in my view, unconstitutional, and I continue to urge the Senate to do away with it entirely. The American people deserve to have their votes counted and their voices heard, or else ours will not truly be a government ‘of the people, by the people, and For the People.’”