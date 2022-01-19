House Bill 987 Printer's Number 1000
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for suspension of operating privilege.
