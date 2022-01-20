Illuminating the Link Between Terrorism and Antisemitism - Announcing the Publication of "The Bloody Price of Freedom"
Essential reading for anyone interested in standing against the demonization of Israel and antisemitic attacks upon the Jewish people.
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bloody Price of Freedom by Richard D. Heideman is a meticulously documented volume, which analyzes the multipronged diplomatic, boycott and terror warfare against Israel and the global Jewish community. It is essential reading, and it provides tools for anyone interested in standing against the demonization of Israel and antisemitic attacks upon the Jewish people.
The Bloody Price of Freedom book addresses the insidious attacks; maligning worldwide propaganda; economic, academic, and other boycotts; as well as the misapplication of international law in the United Nations and elsewhere that have been leveraged against Israel. A special section on the International Court of Justice's 2004 nonbinding advisory opinion on the construction of Israel's terrorism-prevention security fence includes detailed illustrative maps.
"Regardless of your political views, this book will offer you a fresh perspective and invaluable information meant to help advance what we all desire most – peace, freedom, and truth.” —Yifa Segal, Founder and Former Chair and CEO, The International Legal Forum
"Essential reading for anyone wishing to fully understand the global terrorist, economic, and legal assault on Israel." —Daniel S. Mariaschin, CEO, B'nai B'rith International
About the Author Richard D. Heideman is a highly acclaimed attorney in Washington, DC, who represents American victims of terror and their families. His expertise has been widely recognized and he has submitted amicus filings in support of Israel and the Jewish people at the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, the Polish Constitutional Tribunal, and the US Supreme Court, and he has testified before the United States Senate. Richard cochairs the Israel Forever Foundation with his wife Phyllis and is proud to work closely in the pursuit of justice with their three daughters, Stefanie, Elana, and Ariana. See TheBloodyPriceOfFreedom.com
Hard Cover: $29.95 | 296 pp
ISBN: 9789657023051
Publication date: January 18, 2022
Published by Gefen Publishing House
Wholesale: Ingram, Baker & Taylor
Available at amazon.com
