Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market | Major Factors That Could Boost the Industry Worldwide by 2028

AMR Logo

This report analyzes global adoption trends, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in the VoIP market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market is driven by rising awareness about the benefits of VoIP technology and enhanced audio & visual communication experience. Moreover, the rise in popularity of innovative and user-friendly applications, such as Viber, Line, Skype, and WhatsApp, fuel the market growth.

However, the public's low acceptance of VoIP services and limited accessibility of high-speed networks restrain this growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and a surge in investment in R&D activities to develop technologically advanced solutions are expected to present various opportunities for market expansion.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2672

The global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market is segmented based on call type, service, end-user, and region. It is divided into international VoIP and domestic VoIP calls interactive assessments based on call type.

Based on service, it is categorized into hosted business IP PBX, SIP trunking, managed IP PBX, and other services. The end-user segment is bifurcated into corporate and individual users. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market is dominated by key players such as AT&T, Orange S.A., Verizon, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom AG, KT (Korea Telecom) Corporation, T-Mobile US, Inc., Vonage Citrix, Microsoft Corporation, and Telenor.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• A quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2672

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.