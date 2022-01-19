Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Alan Leventhal as Ambassador to Denmark

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Joe Biden nominated Alan Leventhal to

the role of Ambassador to Den mark :

“I want to congratulate Alan Leventhal on being nominated as our next Ambassador to Denmark. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus and as a proud Danish-American, I strongly believe that our relationship with Denmark is critical to the strength of NATO, bilateral partnerships that spur innovation and economic growth in both our countries, and the enduring people-to-people ties that sustain deep and abiding friendship between Americans and Danes. I look forward to working with Ambassador-designate Leventhal once he is confirmed to continue fostering ever-closer ties between the United States and Denmark as we work together to tackle threats to global security and the challenge of the climate crisis.”