Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Alan Leventhal as Ambassador to Denmark

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Joe Biden nominated Alan Leventhal to the role of Ambassador to Denmark

“I want to congratulate Alan Leventhal on being nominated as our next Ambassador to Denmark.  As Co-Chair of the Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus and as a proud Danish-American, I strongly believe that our relationship with Denmark is critical to the strength of NATO, bilateral partnerships that spur innovation and economic growth in both our countries, and the enduring people-to-people ties that sustain deep and abiding friendship between Americans and Danes.  I look forward to working with Ambassador-designate Leventhal once he is confirmed to continue fostering ever-closer ties between the United States and Denmark as we work together to tackle threats to global security and the challenge of the climate crisis.”

