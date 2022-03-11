Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Tennessee to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if Before 1982 He had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Get Compensated

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if he now has lung cancer-and if before 1982 he had navy asbestos exposure.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the wife or son-daughter to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if within the last twelve months he has been diagnosed with lung cancer-and if before 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In addition, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

What does matter is the Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Tennessee must be able to get specific about how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. It is this specific type of information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The call to attorney Erik Karst is no obligation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

“Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.