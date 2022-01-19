Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: FIFA Qatar 2022's price strategy for is a success.
The top leader in sports marketing Jose Eshkenazi Smeke commented about the recent launch price strategy for the next FIFA world cup.
Today the sale of tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup began with a different strategy and at a more affordable price than the prices of the tickets that were put on sale for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The citizens of Qatar will be able to have access to preferential tickets at prices ranging up to 50% off. In this regard, we interviewed sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke who commented the following:
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
“It is a very successful strategy to be able to celebrate that this world cup is being held in the Middle East for the first time, at the same time that a price like the one that is proposed is only comparable with the popular prices that were held in Mexico 1986. At that time the ticket cost just over 3 dollars”, said the CEO of Soccer Media Solutions.
For example, a ticket for the final in this special section for Qatari citizens will be priced at $206, semi-finals $167, quarter-finals $82, and finally the round of 16 $19. Compared to the cost for foreigners ranging from 69 dollars to 1,600 dollars.
Additionally, he emphasized: “It is important to point out that more teams participate in this World Cup and that they need to boost attendance at the stadiums to a greater extent. Although a large influx of tourists is expected, the local market is very important for the profitability of the project. FIFA expects $500 million in revenue from hospitality and ticket sales. A strategy like the one that was established makes the goals attainable and the event a success in attendance.”
How do you think this strategy positions FIFA's vision for the future?
Certainly, FIFA officials fully understand the value of their events. For example, they recently declared that they consider that they have a high probability of holding the World Cup every two years and that they are finishing analyzing the economic estimates on the decision. A World Cup every two years constitutes almost a support package for the growth of advertising investments worldwide and to increase the window of exposure for many athletes, not only in the World Cup but also in sports leagues. As I have pointed out on previous occasions, if this will also be achieved with the Winter and Summer Olympics, with the possibility that the host country could repeat in the organization immediately, a stimulus to sport and greater ties with their communities would be achieved.
Do you think the World Cup will be held every two years?
I understand that the African Football Confederation has already given its endorsement but that there are many doubts in UEFA and Conmebol about the impacts that this decision would have on their respective tournaments in the region. They referred me to the Copa América and the European Championship.
Something you want to add.
Simply that these decisions consolidate Futbol Soccer as the leading sport on the planet and that it remains the most effective vehicle for advertising investments.
Who is Jose Eshkenazi Smeke?
Is a top expert in sports marketing in Latin America. It's the CEO of Soccer Media Solutions one of the most successful companies in advertising solutions. His company brings services in different markets around the world.
Antonio Lopez
Lideres Empresariales
