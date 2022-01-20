Online Perfume Store BeautiNow Launches Affiliate Programme in Europe

BeautiNow, a European online retailer of fragrances, is launching its own affiliate programme.

THE NETHERLANDS, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeautiNow, a European online retailer of fragrances, is launching its own affiliate programme. This programme empowers influencers, bloggers and affiliate sites to promote their products and earn a commission. The company seeks to capitalise on the rise of online influencers, who are able to promote its products more effectively compared to online ads.

According to affiliate manager Sup Lee: "Besides mainstream brands, we hold many niche perfume brands such as Mancera, Xerjoff, and Frederic Malle. Those brands aren't widely known, while they are immensely popular within the perfume community. It's exactly the influencers in those community that are able to promote our products." As a result, BeautiNow has started its own affiliate programme by partnering with Awin. Lee states: "Awin has the largest netwerk of affiliate sites, blogs and influencers. This makes it the most obvious and easy choice for us."

The company also states that it believes that influencers will earn much more relative to displaying ads. "When affiliates promote our products, they earn a 7-10% commission. And their community benefits from the service that we offer such free shipping and returns plus very competitive prices. We also support our affiliates with exclusive coupons which greatly benefits their audience, and help them achieve a great conversion rate." In contrast, with display advertising, a website will not have control over what is displayed on their site and whether it will benefit their communities.

What also distinguishes BeautiNow from other online perfume stores, is its large collection of tester perfume. "These are basically original perfume, but without the original retail packaging. Originally tester perfume are meant for in-store testing purposes." BeautiNow sources large quantities of tester perfume from reputable suppliers, and offers them for as much as 60% lower prices. "Again, these products are often loved by the perfume community. They may not be suitable to buy as a gift, but it's a no-brainer to buy a tester perfume for your own use relative to the retail alternative," Lee says.

Interested bloggers, influencers and affiliate sites may visit the BeautiNow Affiliate Page on their website.