Maxwell Announces Bid for Arkansas State Representative District 12 Seat
GRAVETTE, AR – Jason Maxwell, ministry leader and Realtor®, has announced his candidacy for State Representative, District 12. District 12 covers the westside and far northeast Bella Vista, Decatur, Gravette, Hiwasse, Maysville and Sulphur Springs.
When asked about his motivation for running, Maxwell stated, “Having lived in Northwest Arkansas since 2010, I have watched as big-city liberal values have crept in and begun changing every aspect of our community. While change can be a good thing, there are many elements of small-town charm and traditional family values that have been directly under attack. As a Christian conservative, I’ve been actively involved at the local level for years. If elected, I will continue my fight to protect our children and defend the freedoms of individuals, business owners, and local communities.”
A graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas, Maxwell went on to start his own business, a successful home staging and design firm. As it grew, both a renovation and real estate division blossomed.
After a life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ, Maxwell followed God’s direction to Northwest Arkansas in 2010. There, he met his wife Sarah and they married in 2011. Sarah has lived in NWA since childhood, and the two of them enjoy raising their three daughters just outside of Gravette.
Maxwell’s enthusiasm for Northwest Arkansas quickly grew and has never waned. As he learned the value and benefits of living in the region, he used his real-estate broker and Realtor® experience to assist others wishing to relocate.
Maxwell’s service to God and people is evidenced by how he has spent his time and energy through the years. He is passionate about discipling others and has served in leadership and children’s ministries of several churches in NWA. He has raised important concerns during school board meetings. The entire Maxwell family serves thousands through their weekly food pantry distributions.
In addition to local activities, Maxwell has traveled around the US and to other countries to assist after natural disasters, preach the gospel, and minister to orphans.
Maxwell currently serves as the prayer leader for Freedom March. He has visited with State and US Legislators across the country to raise awareness and defend religious and personal freedoms.
Maxwell states, “I am focused and ready for the challenges of being a state representative. I am bold and unafraid of adversity. I will work to maximize the potential of every citizen and maximize individual liberty, while keeping balance with protecting the community at large.”
