Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCPINK: CYAP) Corporate UpdateUS, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCPINK: CYAP) Corporate Update
Cyber Apps World, Inc. (OTCPINK: CYAP) is pleased to provide the following Corporate update.
Friend and Fast Delivery Application
Cyber Apps is proceeding with the development of its Friendly and Fast delivery application. Real-world beta testing is proceeding in Ahmedabad, India. Beta testing will include evaluating and refining the Friendly and Fast app to ensure its functionality with businesses, drivers, and consumers. Cyber Apps will also test market the use of the specific “Jaldime” (which means, “in a hurry”) branding to evaluate its appeal to Indian consumers, which may facilitate the expansion of operations throughout other regions of the country. At the completion of beta testing, Cyber Apps also intends to proceed with the marketing and launch of its Friendly and Fast app in the United States.
Friendly and Fast will offer a smartphone-based app that customers will be able to use to not only order food, but also to commission groceries and other courier services. Friendly and Fast will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. For corporate clients, this feature will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, and similar enterprises so they can affordably provide deliveries to their customers.
WarpSpeed Taxi Application
Cyber Apps has decided not to proceed with the completion of the purchase of the WarpSpeed Taxi application through its subsidiary and has received a full refund of the consideration it paid in connection with the acquisition. As part of the termination agreement, the directors of WarpSpeed, who are also Cyber Apps’ directors, have resigned and appointed the President of the vendor in their place. Cyber Apps has also agreed to shares of common stock in the capital of WarpSpeed that it owns to the vendor. The agreement will allow Cyber Apps to focus on its development of the similar Friendly and Fast application without incurring additional acquisition costs.
Bazaar Online
Cyber Apps is pleased to announce that it has commenced development of a new online shopping experience to be known as Bazaar Online. Bazaar Online will be a market platform that helps people with buying and selling goods in their own local region. Cyber Apps wants to generate a new era of online of personal item and consumer goods sales by developing an influential platform that brings value into the local marketplace. Considering the highly competitive market for the purchase and sale of goods at the consumer level, Bazaar Online intends to differentiate itself by offering a friendlier application for facilitating transactions, as well as providing a cost-effective solution for every sale. Cyber Apps aims to be a customer-oriented company that delivers the best service to its subscribers.
About Cyber Apps World Inc.
Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide ecommerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.
For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that our beta testing of the Friendly and Fast application will not be successful, that the commercial launch of the Friendly and Fast application and the Bazaar Online platform will not proceed or will not be successful, or that we will not generate any or significant revenue from their eventual launch. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
