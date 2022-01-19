The Couple-preneurs Show | Dr. Kristen Donnelly of Abbey Companies Discusses Diversifying Business & Changing Minds
What happens when you apply empathy to guide business and personal decisions?
I enjoy starting conversations in different directions by asking, what if?”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristen Donnelly MSW, M.Div, Ph.D. is a TEDx speaker, international empathy educator, and researcher with two decades of experience in helping people understand the beauty in differences and the power in inclusivity. She prides herself on being one of The Good Doctors of Abbey Research, COO of their parent company, and an unapologetic nerd for stories of change.
— Dr. Kirsten Donnelly
During Episode #27 of The Couple-preneurs Show, Dr. Donnelly dives into a discussion with the host's Oscar and Kiya Frazier around 2nd generation business ownership and diversifying business between making widgets and changing minds.
When asked what do you mean by changing minds, Dr. Donnelly explains, "We help organizations, professionals, and individuals learn empathy to build more inclusive communities." With over two decades of studying people, Dr. Donnelly and her team at Abbey Research understand that all relationships take work - personal and professional alike. However, she notes that the application of empathy gives us all the capability of seeing the world through another person's viewpoint.
Simply put, empathy is the act of putting oneself in another person's shoes. Empathy creates the opportunity for individuals and companies to gain a deeper or more meaningful understanding of the life experiences of others. Thus, opening the door to better communication, understanding, and essentially strengthening relationships, partnerships, work environments, and more.
In the interview, Dr. Donnelly explains the importance of having a family mission statement that guides business and personal decisions. Abbey Companies is a 2nd generation family-owned network of companies serving various industries worldwide and seeking to increase capacity and promote excellence wherever they are. Her insight is honest and relatable.
When asked what inspired Abbey Research, Dr. Donnelly cheerfully responds, "We are speakers and educators. Our mission is based on the belief that every community of humans is made more inclusive through curiosity and empathy."
Learn more about Dr. Kirsten Donnelly here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristendonnellyphd/
ABOUT ABBEY RESEARCH
The Good Doctors of Abbey Research provide concrete solutions to complex questions. They're here to help individuals and companies navigate new changes, learn new concepts, and unlearn others, all in a safe environment without shame or guilt.
They offer a wide range of services covering both online and in-person options. Online services include a very active YouTube channel with relevant business and pop culture analyses, a thrice-weekly podcast, and low-cost, high-impact webinars. At the same time, in-person services include workshops, keynotes, and corporate retreats.
They are a guide through sometimes emotionally troubled waters, as we all learn to get along better.
Learn more about Abbey Research here: http://www.abbey-research.com
ABOUT THE COUPLE-PRENEURS SHOW
The Couple-preneurs Show, affectionately known as the providers of The Secret Sauce of Power Couples, is focused on helping couples, entrepreneurs, and individuals looking to start their own business, and develop structure and strategies that nurture the balance between business and home.
Capture unique and informative ways to create, build, or advance your entrepreneurial journey via listening to other successful entrepreneurs’ stories of triumph, trials, and lessons learned.
To Listen to the show: https://thoughtleaders.ndemandconsulting.com/the-couple-preneurs-show
Set up a time to chat with Oscar or Kiya: https://calendly.com/ndemandcalendar/demo
Grab a copy of Oscar & Kiya’s book, Confessions: The Truth About Perfect Timing: https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Perfect-Couples-Reaching-Everything/dp/0615963463
Oscar Frazier
nDemand Consulting Services Inc
+1 678-699-2785
email us here