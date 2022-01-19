DOJ Seeks Applications for Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee">DOJ Seeks Applications for Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee The Department of Justice is seeking applications to fill three spots on to the Tow Truck Complaint Resolution…

Submit Release
The Department of Justice is seeking applications to fill three spots on to the Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee. The positions available are a representative of the tow truck industry from western Montana, a representative of the insurance industry, and a representation of the public-at-large. 

The Committee reviews and resolves complaints involving tow truck issues.  The term of membership on the committee is three years. 

The Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee is made up of six representatives: two members from the tow truck industry, one member from the commercial motor carrier industry, one member from the insurance industry, one member from the public and one member from the Montana Highway Patrol. 

Interested parties should email their letter of application to [email protected] If necessary, letters of application may be mailed to: 

Montana Highway Patrol Attn: Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee 3615 Wynne Avenue Butte, MT 59701 

Letters of application should include the applicant’s name, address, phone number and email address, position being applied for, and brief description of qualifications.  The deadline for applications is January 27, 2022.  

Questions should be forwarded to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Tammy Perkins at 498-7032. 

