Dr. Michael Gelb, TMD Expert, Joins Airway Health Solutions Faculty

Dr. Michael Gelb Join Airway Health Solutions Faculty

Dr. Michael Gelb collaborates on TMD curriculum with Dr. Ben Miraglia offering a new virtual AHS Mini-Residency, TMD to Ortho, May 20, 2022

We tend to manage TMD as a biopsychosocial problem however by expanding the maxilla and freeing up the mandible there is a good chance of preventing future TMD complaints .” — Dr. Michael Gelb

GREATER NYC REGION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS), a dental education/consulting company, provides dental providers solutions to help treat children and adults from the comorbidities of underdeveloped jaws/malocclusion. Lauren Gueits, CEO/Founder, AHS and Dr. Ben Miraglia , VP Clinical Affairs, AHS, welcome Gelb's experience, knowledge, and passion in finding long term solutions for the TMD patient.Dr. Michael Gelb worked with his father Dr. Harold Gelb (Gelb Appliance) for 28+ years and studied globally with top TMJ teachers. After a Masters at SUNY Buffalo in Neuromuscular Research in Clinical Dentistry, he taught at UMDNJ for 5 years in the TMJ Mini Residency then ran the TMJ and Orofacial Pain Program at NYU for the next 12 years. After authoring the book GASP, he cofounded AAPMD and the Foundation for Airway Health. Gelb is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orofacial Pain. He has an active TMJ/Airway/Ortho practice in NYC and White Plains and has authored many articles including three Airway Centric(R) publications. The modified Gelb appliance is the most popular daytime TMJ device.Gueits states, "Dr. Gelb is a maverick in the TMD/airway space. Collaborating with Dr. Gelb not only strengthens our educational portfolio, but also provides our clients with a unique experience in learning from one of the top world experts in the treatment and management of TMD. Our clients will learn how Miraglia/Gelb work collaboratively to relieve patients of underlying and debilitating symptoms followed by expansive orthodontics for long term results. The new AHS Mini-Residency with Dr. Michael Gelb -TMD to Ortho, is a technique course teaching dental professionals the segue from treating the TMD patient preparing them for expansive, airway friendly orthodontics.When asked why Gelb chose to join AHS faculty, Gelb shares, "Ben and Lauren are like minded Airway Educators who I have worked with for over 10 years. Ben has been finishing my TMJ and Airway cases orthodontically with great success and has passed these techniques on to over 250 dentists. I am excited to join this team to add the TMJ piece of the puzzle which often precedes and sets up the orthodontic therapy.Miraglia states, "Dr. Gelb understands the benefit of expansive orthopedic/orthodontic jaw development as well as the disastrous consequences of extraction and/or retraction style orthodontics. I am excited for him to share his knowledge and experience in helping patients by reducing their TMD symptoms and increasing their airway space for better breathing and overall health." He continues, "Many patients with TMD symptoms need techniques to reduce the symptoms and recapture displaced discs before beginning orthopedic and orthodontic treatment. Dr. Gelb will provide our growing family of airway aware dentists the education and skills to deliver a TMD patient to a comfort and stability level where they can have successful expansive orthodontic techniques."Gelb states, "Many patients present with TMJ symptoms as the first sign of an Airway Disorder with an orthodontic solution. Orthopedic TMJ therapy with 3 dimensional repositioning, often sets up the final jaw position while alleviating chief complaints prior to beginning orthodontics."Miraglia reflects on a collaborative case with Gelb. "A young woman who was suffering from migraines had to leave college. She was treated by Gelb and he was able to reduce her symptoms to a low level then referred her to me for the needed expansive orthodontics. We used an upper removable expansion device followed by clear aligners and she gained 10mm of width during her maxillary growth and development. She was able to return to college, complete her degree and now is a teacher. She is 5 years migraine free."What will doctors gain by taking the new AHS Mini-Residency-TMD to Ortho? Gelb's reply, "Doctors will have an excellent understanding of the TMJ and how it relates to both the airway and future orthodontic treatment. This course will provide doctors the tools and step by step instructions on how to screen, work-up, integrate the 2-3 month TMJ/Airway appliance therapy protocol. Doctors will then have the option to treat orthodontically or transfer the case to referring orthodontic specialist.*Join Gelb/Miraglia/ Gueits March 15th 8pm ET - AHS Conversation Series : Treating the TMD Patient**AHS Mini-Residency -Dr. Michael Gelb- TMD to Ortho - Click Here to Learn More

Airway Health Solutions Conversation with Dr. Michael Gelb & Dr. Ben Miraglia - Treating the Acute TMD Patient