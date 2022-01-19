Poe on testing, vaccination:

In a COVID-19 surge situation, the urgent needs are accessible, free testing and vaccination.

We call on the national and local government, working hand-in-hand with the private sector, to expand testing and vaccination sites to strategic locations where the public naturally converge such as malls, transportation terminals, drug stores, supermarkets or even workplaces.

While mega-vaccination sites remain operational, setting up micro sites all over the country could make access to the services as simple as going to the nearby convenience store.

Science has proven that vaccines can prevent serious illness and death. Testing, meanwhile, can stop the spread of the virus by letting people know if they are contagious and need to stay home, even if they don't feel sick.

With or without symptoms, our people should be able to make the choice to get tested without disproportionately hurting their pockets, or force them to borrow money to afford it.

If more of the population are vaccinated and tested, then more lives would be saved and the economic impact of the pandemic would dramatically shrink.

_________________________________________________

Poe sa testing, pagbabakuna

Sa gitna ng COVID-19 surge, ang agarang pangangailangan ay abot-kamay na libreng testing at bakuna.

Hinihimok natin ang national at local government, katuwang ang pribadong sektor, na palawakin pa ang testing at vaccination sites sa mga strategic na lugar kung saan kadalasang nagtutungo ang mga tao tulad ng malls, transportation terminals, drug stores, supermarkets o maging sa mga lokasyon ng trabaho.

Bagama't nananatiling bukas ang mega-vaccination sites, ang pagtatayo ng micro-sites sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa ay magbibigay rin ng kagaanan sa ating mga kababayan gaya ng pagtungo nila sa malapit na convenience store.

Pinatunayan na ng agham na sa tulong ng bakuna, naiiwasan ang matinding karamdaman at kamatayan. Ang testing naman ay nagiging daan rin para masawata ang pagkalat ng virus dahil ang mga tao ay mananatili sa kanilang tahanan.

Meron man o walang sintomas, ang ating mga kababayan ay dapat mabigyan ng karapatang makapagpa-test nang hindi kinakailangang gumastos o mapuwersang mangutang para dito.

Kung mas malawak ang mababakunahan at masusuri, mas marami ang maililigtas na buhay at mas maiibsan ang latay ng pandemya sa ating bayan.