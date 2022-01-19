Meeting Intelligence Assistant Ciara Announces Support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The emerging leader in meeting intelligence software announced support today for video conferencing tools Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.
“We saw how powerful Ciara has been for our users as a new kind of workspace during virtual sales meetings. We asked ourselves, “how can we bring Ciara’s productivity and guidance to every single meeting sellers have, no matter the platform?” says Ciara Co-Founder, Martin Heibel.
The answer is a full integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, & Google Meet.
Ciara is now available in 95% of all virtual sales meetings made every day.
Ciara accelerates the sales cycle through automated, structured note taking and real time meeting guidance; helping to unearth deep insights, foster more productive conversations, and automate non-selling administrative tasks.
In every conversation: Sales meetings are more productive than ever with automated notes, live talking points, battle cards, and smart highlight capture.
Deep Insights: Concise, AI-powered summaries of the meetings, conversation metrics, notes, and key moments.
Real-time call recording and transcription: Call recording and speech-to-text transcription accurately capture the sales conversation as it’s happening. Transcriptions can be reviewed, searched and shared after the call for training and coaching.
Start using Ciara today for free.
.
“Ciara has been a game changer for us. It helps our new business development reps stay on track in every meetingl because they have my framework to follow, and so our win rate has gone up. We are digging into all the important things our prospects care about, and so I highly recommend any organization use Ciara.”
Donald Kelly, The Sales Evangelist
If you would like to learn more about how Ciara can help your business accelerate sales success, feel free to get in touch with the Ciara product experts.
About Ciara
Ciara is the first voice-powered meeting intelligence platform for high-growth inside sales teams, helping to reduce the time from lead to close by up to 50%. With automated conversation capture, in-call guidance, and conversation analytics, Ciara helps inside sales organizations successfully execute and manage the entire deal pipeline. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Ciara to create a repeatable and scalable sales process. Learn more at www.getciara.com.
Jake Page
“We saw how powerful Ciara has been for our users as a new kind of workspace during virtual sales meetings. We asked ourselves, “how can we bring Ciara’s productivity and guidance to every single meeting sellers have, no matter the platform?” says Ciara Co-Founder, Martin Heibel.
The answer is a full integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, & Google Meet.
Ciara is now available in 95% of all virtual sales meetings made every day.
Ciara accelerates the sales cycle through automated, structured note taking and real time meeting guidance; helping to unearth deep insights, foster more productive conversations, and automate non-selling administrative tasks.
In every conversation: Sales meetings are more productive than ever with automated notes, live talking points, battle cards, and smart highlight capture.
Deep Insights: Concise, AI-powered summaries of the meetings, conversation metrics, notes, and key moments.
Real-time call recording and transcription: Call recording and speech-to-text transcription accurately capture the sales conversation as it’s happening. Transcriptions can be reviewed, searched and shared after the call for training and coaching.
Start using Ciara today for free.
.
“Ciara has been a game changer for us. It helps our new business development reps stay on track in every meetingl because they have my framework to follow, and so our win rate has gone up. We are digging into all the important things our prospects care about, and so I highly recommend any organization use Ciara.”
Donald Kelly, The Sales Evangelist
If you would like to learn more about how Ciara can help your business accelerate sales success, feel free to get in touch with the Ciara product experts.
About Ciara
Ciara is the first voice-powered meeting intelligence platform for high-growth inside sales teams, helping to reduce the time from lead to close by up to 50%. With automated conversation capture, in-call guidance, and conversation analytics, Ciara helps inside sales organizations successfully execute and manage the entire deal pipeline. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Ciara to create a repeatable and scalable sales process. Learn more at www.getciara.com.
Jake Page
Ciara
+1 415-301-5969
hello@getciara.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other