Instapage named as a leader in the G2 Grid® for Landing Page Builders

Based on real experiences from users, Instapage earned top rankings in Personalization and A/B Testing, with Customer Satisfaction and a large Market Presence.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instapage has been identified as one of the best landing page builders of 2022 by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, receiving a high Customer Satisfaction score and having a significant Market Presence.
“We are grateful to everyone for our recognition as a leading platform in landing page technology—from the innovative teams supporting the platform, to the people who create meaningful post-click experiences on Instapage everyday,” said Instapage Founder, Tyson Quick. “We remain dedicated to providing the tools and customer support our users rely on to craft relevant landing page experiences at the scale necessary to achieve their advertising goals.”
Instapage achieved top rankings in personalization and A/B testing on the G2 Grid®️ by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the landing page software. In order to be included in the report, a product must have received ten or more reviews.
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer at G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”
ABOUT G2
G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.
