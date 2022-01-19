Submit Release
Governor Ivey Announces ATRIP-II Projects for 2022

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges thanks to Rebuild Alabama. During my state of the state address, I shared that on top of local improvements, the state has administered projects in almost all 67 counties, and I am thrilled to be announcing additional awards today,” said Governor Ivey. “I look forward to continue putting every single penny of these funds to good use for the people of Alabama.”

There were 32 projects selected for funding for a total of $40.31 million in state transportation funding. Of those awarded projects, 17 were from cities and counties putting forward $11.89 million in local funds. Under the ATRIP-II program, there is no requirement that local governments put up matching funds to be eligible.

The state has now awarded more than $100 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II since the program’s creation in 2019.

The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract during the 2022 fiscal year, however all projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.

For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, visit https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/ATRIPII.html.

A list of this year’s selected projects is available here.

###

ATRIP-II Awards for Fiscal Year 2022

