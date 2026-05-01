Governor Ivey Reminds Alabamians State Grocery Tax Holiday Begins Today

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday reminded Alabamians of the state grocery tax holiday for the months of May and June. Earlier this month, Governor Ivey signed legislation providing this tax relief. Rep. James Lomax and Sen. Arthur Orr carried the bill.

The governor issued the following comment:

“When we can cut taxes in Alabama and provide some relief to the hardworking people of this state, I am all for it. With the Legislature, we have worked to pull back the state’s portion of the grocery tax over the last few years. This two-month holiday on the state grocery tax will provide direct relief, and I am grateful to Rep. James Lomax and Sen. Arthur Orr for sponsoring the legislation to make that possible.” – Governor Kay Ivey

House Bill 527 also provides an income tax deduction for qualified overtime compensation, up to $1,000.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing HB527 into law is attached.

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