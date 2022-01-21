Samantha F. Grant, Certified Nutritionist, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST NUTRITIONIST- 2022”

“We're honored to include Samantha F. Grant, Certified Nutritionist, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samantha F. Grant, acclaimed certified nutritionist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST NUTRITIONIST- 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Samantha F. Grant, certified nutritionist, into our BoLAA family."

Samantha Grant, throughout her successful career, has helped thousands on their path to wellness. She specializes in hormonal balancing, correcting metabolism irregularities, and weight loss. Highly in demand for her knowledge in multiple disciplines of health, Samantha is constantly inspiring others with her keynote presentations and workshops. Samantha is a native of North Carolina. She completed her studies in Nutrition at the American University of Complementary Medicine in Los Angeles and is a member of the National Association of Nutrition Professionals.

Clients give Samantha rave reviews, highlighting her bright and kind nature. One stated, “I would have absolutely no hesitation in recommending Samantha as the ideal person to give advice on anything relating to a gluten-free diet and should you require her to mentor your diet, you will not only benefit from her vast dietary knowledge but also from her infectious personality, she is a beautiful person and a joy to be around, I cannot recommend her any higher on all levels.” Grant has accrued a client list of A-list celebrities, is a regular guest on The Doctors and created the menu plan for Dr. Eva Cwynar's book, The Fatigue Solution: Increase Your Energy in Eight Easy Steps.

Samantha has trained and continues to work with renowned medical doctors and experts worldwide. Her extensive nutritional training, along with graduate studies in Homeopathic Medicine, allows her the ability to assess her client’s issues in a wide-ranging holistic manner, coupling her experience with both eastern and western medical therapies. Samantha’s extensive background includes specialized training in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, homeopathic remedies, Bach flowers, as well as western, Chinese, and Ayurvedic herbs.

https://samfgrant.com/