Coach.inc Launches Lifestyle Marketing For Health Coaches

Capture New Clients

Service drives client interest in healthy lifestyle change

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach.inc has launched a new service to help health coaches grow their client base and to conduct lifestyle market segmentation analysis.

Health coaches send prospective clients to a screening website for a free 25-point lifestyle screening based on inflammatory lifestyle risks, coaches then look up a client report by each lifestyle topic and consult with the client on healthy lifestyle changes.

Coach.inc is also building the Lifestyle Marketing Index containing 2,000 data analytics charts that will allow health coaches to conduct lifestyle market segmentation analysis across different genders, age ranges and weight levels.

Inflammatory lifestyles are known to be the primary cause of metabolic inflammation, the common link to all chronic health conditions and diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancer, stroke and Alzheimer’s.

Lifestyle risk factors such as being overweight, living a sedentary lifestyle and consuming too many sugary foods, salty foods, refined carbohydrates and saturated fats are considered by the health community at large to be the predominant drivers of obesity and metabolic inflammation.

To calculate inflammatory risk, an algorithm applies an inflammatory risk level and an inflammatory risk score to each lifestyle answer, then outputs a color-coded report showing personal results across 5 possible inflammation risk levels, from very high risk to no risk.

The service is entirely privacy-based and completely anonymous for screening participants, only health coaches know that a report refers to a specific client.

For more information visit https://coach.inc